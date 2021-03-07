    Report: Pedro Strop, Jose Ramirez Broke COVID Rules, Held out of Spring Training

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 7, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds' Pedro Strop (46) throws during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The Indians won 4-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Chicago Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop is separated from the team for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian

    Bastian reported that Strop was tagged in a now-deleted post on social media by Cleveland star Franmil Reyes, who joins Jose Ramirez in being separated from their team, per an Associated Press report. 

    Reyes also broke COVID protocols last season when the team resumed spring training following the virus-related shutdown. 

    According to the AP report, Reyes told the team that the pair went out to dinner indoors, which is a violation of the league's COVID-19 guidelines. 

    "They were both upfront and honest with us about what happened," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "We're not trying to put guys in the penalty box. We try to talk to guys almost every day. 'Hey, this is gonna happen if—it doesn't matter if you agree with it or not. These are the protocols that are in place and you have to live by it.'"

    Reyes was the first player to break the COVID-19 protocols in Cleveland last season when he went to a Fourth of July party without a mask, and he "said that he understood how risky his behavior was and swore it wouldn't happen again" (h/t Mandy Bell of MLB.com).

    But his message didn't carry over to the rest of the team, as Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were caught breaking curfew a month later. 

    Francona said Sunday he is hoping to learn more about when his players can return, per Bell, while Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago said Strop will quarantine "possibly a week or more" and his timeline for a return is "unclear." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      MLB's 10 Best Center Fielders 📊

      Ranking baseball's best in CF ahead of spring training

      MLB's 10 Best Center Fielders 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB's 10 Best Center Fielders 📊

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Odorizzi Signs with Astros

      Former All-Star starter agrees to a two-year deal with Houston

      Report: Odorizzi Signs with Astros
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Odorizzi Signs with Astros

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Prospects Who Will Make the Biggest Impact 💪

      Rising talent from each team that will show up at the MLB level

      Top Prospects Who Will Make the Biggest Impact 💪
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Top Prospects Who Will Make the Biggest Impact 💪

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      CA Teams to Host Limited Crowds

      California's Major League Baseball teams will be permitted to host a limited number of fans in their ballparks by Opening Day

      CA Teams to Host Limited Crowds
      MLB logo
      MLB

      CA Teams to Host Limited Crowds

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report