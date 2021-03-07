NBA All-Star Game Uniforms 2021: Pictures and Breakdown of This Year's Jerseys

0 of 3

Sunday night, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This year, the annual exhibition game and the skills competitions will take place on the same night for the first time.

NBA All-Star Weekend is always an exciting time that brings back so many memories for most basketball fans. For most of us, watching our favorite player united to play in the ultimate pickup game never gets old.

Many viewers remember where they were when Magic Johnson returned to the event to win MVP in 1992, the East's comeback led by Allen Iverson in 2001 or Michael Jordan's last appearance in 2003. Even more, fans remember what the players were wearing on those faithful nights.

Although there was something about the period from 1997 to 2002 when the players wore their regular uniforms, the All-Star Game jerseys have become a part of history. Everyone has their favorites like the classic big star logo from 1991-1994, the teal versions from the 1996 game in San Antonio or the memorable purple Phoenix editions from 1995. Those are all deep cuts, but some of the modern jerseys like last year's Chicago transit line-themed uniform also stand out.

Let's see how 2021 jerseys stack up in comparison to some of those classic looks.