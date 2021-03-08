B/R's 2020-21 Men's College Basketball All-American Teams

0 of 7

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Uncertainty has affected much of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season, but the expected All-American candidates have largely played up to expectations.

Luka Garza, the preseason National Player of the Year front-runner, matched his billing. Veteran guards Ayo Dosunmu and Jared Butler excelled, along with sharpshooter Corey Kispert and touted freshman Cade Cunningham.

That quintet headlines B/R's All-American teams, which feature multiple players from Gonzaga and Illinois. Both the Big 12 and Big Ten have four selections each among the 15 players.

B/R college basketball writers Kerry Miller and David Kenyon both cast a ballot for the All-American teams. Each first-team vote was worth three points, each second-team vote was worth two and each third-team vote was worth one.