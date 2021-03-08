B/R's 2020-21 Men's College Basketball All-American Teams

B/R's 2020-21 Men's College Basketball All-American TeamsMarch 8, 2021
Uncertainty has affected much of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season, but the expected All-American candidates have largely played up to expectations.
Luka Garza, the preseason National Player of the Year front-runner, matched his billing. Veteran guards Ayo Dosunmu and Jared Butler excelled, along with sharpshooter Corey Kispert and touted freshman Cade Cunningham.
That quintet headlines B/R's All-American teams, which feature multiple players from Gonzaga and Illinois. Both the Big 12 and Big Ten have four selections each among the 15 players.
B/R college basketball writers Kerry Miller and David Kenyon both cast a ballot for the All-American teams. Each first-team vote was worth three points, each second-team vote was worth two and each third-team vote was worth one.
3rd-Team All-Americans
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Heading into conference tourney week, Illinois is positioned for a No. 1 seed thanks to Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. The latter has thrived for the Illini, scoring 17.3 points per game on 66.0 percent shooting with 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Checking in at 7'0" and 285 pounds, Cockburn is a dominant force down low.
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola-Chicago
Three seasons ago, Cameron Krutwig was a starter for Loyola's surprising Final Four run. The offense now revolves around the versatile center, who shows great footwork in the post and has excellent court vision. Krutwig has provided 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 combined blocks and steals per game.
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
A potential first-round NBA draft pick, Charles Bassey has bounced back tremendously from an injury-shortened 2019-20. He's racked up 17.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game, helping Western Kentucky to an 18-6 record.
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Colorado has quietly put together a 20-7 record, leaning heavily on McKinley Wright IV. He's posted team-best averages of 15.3 points and 5.7 assists. Late in the season, he became the first Pac-12 player to record 1,600 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds in his career.
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Oklahoma's success has revolved around Austin Reaves, the team's leading scorer, rebounder and passer. The Wichita State transfer has recorded 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
2nd-Team All-Americans
Evan Mobley, USC
Considered the third-best prospect in the 2020 class, Evan Mobley has showed off his versatility in what's likely his only season at USC. He's collected 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and ranks seventh in the country at 2.9 blocks. Mobley also is tied for second nationally with 2.3 defensive win shares.
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Michigan returned a few high-quality pieces this season, but Hunter Dickinson made the Wolverines an elite team. The freshman has provided 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 60.6 percent overall. Led by Dickinson, Michigan won its first regular-season Big Ten crown in seven years.
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
The replacement for star forward Filip Petrusev, Drew Timme has helped lift Gonzaga's offense from outstanding to historic. The Zags have one of the highest-rated offenses in the 20 years of the KenPom era, and Timme has scored 18.9 points per game at a 65.1 percent shooting clip.
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Timme has thrived in part because of Jalen Suggs, who provides a massive impact all over the floor. He's notched 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Suggs' ability to create as a pick-and-roll ball-handler is a key to Gonzaga's efficient offense.
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
After landing All-Big 12 recognition last season, Davion Mitchell has ascended to a new level in 2020-21. The elite defender has become a larger contributor on offense, putting up 13.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Mitchell has knocked down a scorching 45.6 percent of his three-point attempts too.
1st Team: Jared Butler, Baylor
Over the last decade, Baylor has regularly landed a top-five seed in the NCAA tournament. But the 2020-21 team is potentially the best in program history, and Jared Butler is the primary reason.
The junior guard finished the regular season with 17.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Butler has buried 44.3 percent of his threes and ranks tied for seventh nationally with an 8.3 offensive box plus/minus, according to Sports Reference.
Butler's calmness on the ball and intelligent defending are integral parts of Baylor's championship potential.
1st Team: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Cade Cunningham arrived in Stillwater as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and he's done nothing to change that perception in his freshman year.
While shooting 42.5 percent from the perimeter, Cunningham has posted 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's propelled Oklahoma State to an 18-7 record and certain NCAA tournament bid, the program's first in four years.
Cunningham has made several clutch plays throughout the season, including game-winning shots to beat Wichita State and Arkansas, plus key defensive stops opposite Kansas and Oklahoma.
1st Team: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
After two productive years at Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu has officially developed into a high-end playmaker.
The junior has amassed 20.9 points per game, shooting 40.0 percent from three and 49.2 overall. Factor in his 5.2 assists, and Dosunmu is tied for fourth nationally in points produced per game.
Dosunmu, who's also grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game, is a potential first-round draft pick if he leaves for the NBA. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranks Dosunmu as the No. 32 prospect, but a strong NCAA tournament could elevate his status.
1st Team: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
No matter whether you believe Corey Kispert is the nation's absolute top shooter, there's no question he's in the conversation.
The senior has netted 19.5 points per game, hitting 46.3 percent of his triples, 88.9 at the free-throw line and 55.6 overall. Kispert holds the second-best offensive rating (138.5) and third-best effective field-goal percentage (67.1) in the country.
Kispert also averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Gonzaga, which enters the WCC tournament at 24-0.
"He's super talented, shoots the hell out of the ball, sneaky athletic and a great leader," Suggs said of Kispert, per Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review. "He's always a steady mind. It's something that holds a lot of us together."
1st Team: Luka Garza, Iowa
Among the 15 players highlighted, Baylor's Jared Butler and Luka Garza are the only players who earned B/R All-American recognition last season. And while Butler ascended from a third-team honor, Garza is now a two-time first-teamer.
The 6'11" center has poured in 23.9 points per game for the second straight year. Most notably, Garza has extended his range to the perimeter, knocking down 45.0 percent of 3.1 attempts per game.
Through the regular season, he leads the nation in total points, player efficiency rating and offensive win shares.
Garza, who in February became Iowa's all-time leading scorer, can lead the Hawkeyes to their first Sweet 16 trip in 22 years.
Recruiting information via 247Sports. Statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.