Bleacher Report's 2020-21 Men's College Basketball End-of-Season Awards

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Coach of the Year is usually the most spirited debate, because it's the award with the loosest criteria.

Do you give it to the coach of the best team, to the coach of the team that most exceeded preseason expectations, to the coach of the team that best handled in-season adversity or to the coach who you feel did the best job with the X's and O's and in-game adjustments?

Normally, that's four different coaches, and it's closer to a dozen once you account for the debates about who best fits each of those four descriptions.

This year, you could legitimately pick Juwan Howard for all four options.

I would still say that the best team is undefeated Gonzaga, so I wouldn't be surprised or bothered if Mark Few ultimately wins this. But Michigan is undeniably one of the five best teams in the country, which nobody saw coming. In preseason predictions, both CBS Sports and Three Man Weave pegged the Wolverines for a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten.

Not only has Michigan been much better than anticipated, but it endured a lengthy COVID-19 pause without skipping a beat. The Wolverines went 23 days between games and then came back to record five consecutive impressive victories, including back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Iowa—both Top 10 opponents.

And perhaps most impressive of all is the work Howard and his staff have done with senior point guard Mike Smith. While at Columbia, Smith was a high-volume scorer. He put up 22.8 points per game last season. But he came to Ann Arbor and became much more of a distributor. He's only averaging 8.6 points per game, but he's one of the top assist men in the Big Ten and shoots 46 percent from three-point range when he does call his own number.

The biggest unknown about Michigan heading into the season was how it could possibly replace everything Zavier Simpson did as the on-floor general. Hunter Dickinson, Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers get most of the national attention, but getting Smith to buy into (and thrive in) a new role on a new team might be the biggest reason Michigan is 19-2.