    Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Be Used as Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    Crucial Catch signs are shown on the banner inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, is going to be used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the state of Georgia. 

    The White House announced on Friday that the facility will be able "to deliver 6,000 shots per day."

    The announcement comes one month after the NFL told President Joe Biden in a letter that all 32 teams were willing to make their home stadiums available "for mass vaccinations of the general public."

    "We have a total of 15 stadiums and facilities that have been serving as vaccination sites," the league said in a statement released Friday. "The Atlanta site has been up and running since early January. It will now have increased capacity thanks to today's initiative."

    Use of the Falcons' home stadium will allow Georgia health officials to administer more vaccinations to local residents in a timely manner.  

    Other NFL stadiums that have been in use as vaccination sites include Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers), Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots) and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers). AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) is expected to join the list later this month. 

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August 2017 and become the home for the Falcons as well as the host site for the SEC Championship Game each football season.  

