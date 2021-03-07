Blake Griffin Rumors: Star Expected to Sign Nets Contract After Clearing Waivers

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Blake Griffin is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.



Griffin and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a contract buyout Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that the Nets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers were expected to have interest.

The Pistons soon made the news official, and the New York Times' Marc Stein reported that Griffin would become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday.

Numerous reporters, including Stein, Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, soon relayed that the Nets were considered strong contenders or front-runners to sign Griffin.

In the end, the Nets quickly inked the former Los Angeles Clipper.



Griffin isn't the explosive, high-flying dunk artist who made six All-Star Games and earned five All-NBA nods, as injuries have slowed the 11-year NBA veteran.

However, the former Clipper and Piston could still provide a boost to the Nets frontcourt. He averaged 12.3 points on 36.5 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 31.3 minutes per game for the Pistons this season.

Griffin joins a Nets team that rolled into the All-Star break by winning 10 of 11 games for a 24-13 record, good enough for second in the Eastern Conference by one half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 31-year-old will play a complementary role in Brooklyn to the Big Three and should find himself with plenty of opportunities to excel. He's likely best served coming off the bench and adding some scoring punch to a second unit that could use another frontcourt player.

Ultimately, this is a great addition for the Nets, who are searching for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2003 and appear primed to make a deep playoff run.