Sam Dyson Suspended for 2021 MLB Season Under Domestic Violence Policy

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Free-agent MLB pitcher Sam Dyson has been suspended for the entire 2021 season for a violation of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweeted the press release, including MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement on the matter:

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, MLB launched an investigation into Dyson after his ex-girlfriend Alexis Blackburn alleged in an Instagram post in 2019 that Dyson was violent and abusive toward her and her cat.

Rogers noted that Dyson is the 13th player to be suspended under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy since it was put in place in 2015.

Dyson, 32, spent eight seasons in MLB from 2012-19 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins.

In 376 career appearances, primarily in relief, Dyson has posted a 24-23 record with a 3.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 59 saves and 310 strikeouts in 386.2 innings.

His most productive season came in 2016 when he served as the Rangers' closer and went 3-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 38 saves.

He last pitched in the majors in 2019, splitting 61 games between the Giants and Twins. Dyson went 5-1 with a 3.32 ERA and two saves that season.

Dyson underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder at the end of the 2019 season, and he has gone unsigned in free agency the past two offseasons.