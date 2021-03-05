    Todd McShay 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Mac Jones Goes No. 9 as 5 QBs Taken Top 10

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the start of their Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to open a quarterback-heavy top 10 in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Todd McShay released Thursday night.

    Lawrence is followed by BYU's Zach Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 2, the Carolina Panthers trading up to select Ohio State's Justin Fields at No. 3 and the Atlanta Falcons grabbing North Dakota State's Trey Lance at No. 4 to end the initial quarterback flurry atop the order.

    The San Francisco 49ers then trade up to No. 9 to take Alabama's Mac Jones. Five QBs within the first nine picks would set the NFL draft record, per McShay.

                     

