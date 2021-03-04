    MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Have No Plans to Discuss Expanded Playoffs, Universal DH

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 4, 2021

    Clayton Kershaw bats in the third inning of a Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers game against the San Antonio Missions Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Kershaw is pitching in a rehab assignment for Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Fans of the universal designated hitter and expanded playoffs will have to wait a bit longer before the rule changes return to Major League Baseball—if they ever do.

    According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, both proposals are "dead" for the 2021 season. Pitchers will return to the batting order in the National League this season while the postseason field stands pat at 10 teams. The two items are expected to become major bargaining points next offseason with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire this December.

    No date has been set for initial negotiations. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

