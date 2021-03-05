FCF 2021 Week 4 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Fan Controlled Football's four-week regular season is set to come to an end this weekend. All four of the league's teams will qualify for the ensuing playoffs, but this will be each team's last chance to make an impression before the postseason.

It will also mark another chance to make an impression on fans. Thus far, the reaction has been positive. According to Sam Carp of SportsPro, Week 1's live Twitch stream drew 700,000 viewers, while the FCF App was the most downloaded app in the Apple store over the weekend.

In the weeks since launch, the FCF has continued to draw in celebrity investors such as new team co-owners Dalvin Cook, Barbara Dunkelman and Rachel Lindsay.

The FCF also has a celebrity in Chief Strategy Officer—and Pro Football Hall of Famer—Joe Montana. According to the four-time Super Bowl champion, the league's emphasis on fan control and quicker, action-oriented games have been added to its appeal.

Montana told Fox News (h/t Dan Canova of Fox Business):

"I believe that the one-hour games back-to-back with the fans having the opportunity to participate I think was the big catch for me. The fans are always talking about, 'They should have done that' or 'they should have done this.' Well, guess what? You can't say that anymore. You can get right involved in here, and you can be a part of one of these teams."

Fans, of course, control the play-calling in the FCF—as its name might suggest—as well as weekly roster building. So far, fans have helped guide the Beasts to the league's only undefeated record, though the Zappers, Glacier Boyz and Wild Aces will all have the opportunity to advance in the postseason.

Whether you're new to the FCF or have been a fan since Day 1, it'll be worth checking in on the final week before the playoffs. Here's everything you need to know for Week 4.

2021 Fan Controlled Football Week 4

When: Saturday, March 6

Where: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Georgia

Schedule

Glacier Boyz vs. Wild Aces at 8 p.m. ET

Beasts vs. Zappers at 9:30 p.m. ET

All games will be live-streamed on Twitch and broadcast on gaming network VENN.

Rosters and Play-Calling Format

We took a more in-depth look at the FCF rules and format in our Week 1 preview and again in Weeks 2 and 3, but it's worth revisiting some of the basics for those new to the game. If you're already familiar with how things work, feel free to scroll ahead to this week's rosters.

This will be the final week of a four-week regular season. It will be followed by one playoff week and then the FCF championship week. As has been the case all season, rosters were redrafted by fans during the week.

New rosters—fans can choose three "franchise players"—are comprised of seven offensive skill players with three-man offensive lines and defenses each counting as single units. Four skill players will be on the field at any given time, along with the offensive lines for seven-on-seven football.

While the official FCF website does not have individual defenders or offensive linemen listed among its team rosters, players for the individual squads can be found on the players page. Play-calling will also be controlled by fans. They can increase their voting power by successfully constructing strong rosters and effective game plans. From the FCF website:

"Call the right play? You get some FanIQ. Draft the top players? Get some more FanIQ. Your FanIQ increases the more you interact with FCF and prove to other fans just how much you know the game. When you hit certain targets of FanIQ—you level up! And as you level up, your voting power increases and all your votes count for more. The more you put in, the more you get out. So get to it!"

Fans can also earn special badges to increase their voting power and gain special power-ups for their favorite teams. From the FCF website:

"In the FCF, what you do OFF the field impacts your team ON the field. Each week you and your fellow fans will have a chance to earn Team Powers for your squad. 5th Down, Power Play, Flip the Field—they could all change the course of a game. And in the Man Up! pre-draft show, a WR, DB, and QB will each earn a 1v1 Power that will go to whichever team drafts them."

There's no kicking in the FCF, and point-after attempts consist of a quarterback and a receiver battling one defensive back in a pass-to-score showdown.

The full list of FCF rules can be found here.

Week 4 Rosters

Glacier Boyz



Team Owners: Quavo, Richard Sherman and Deestroying

QB: David Pindell, Deondre Francois

WR: Andrew Jamiel, Joseph Boykin, KaVontae Turpin, LaMarcus Caradine

RB: Calen Campbell

OL: Dam Nation

DEF: Heavy Hitters

Zappers

Team Owners: Bob Menery, Trevor May, Ronnie Singh and Dalvin Cook

QB: Logan Marchi, Johnny Manziel

WR: Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, Travis Toivonen, Isaiah King

RB: Berkley Edwards, Anthony Jones

OL: Block Party

DEF: Shut Down Squad

Beasts

Team Owners: Marshawn Lynch, Miro and Renee Montgomery

QB: T.J. Edwards II, Quinton Flowers

WR: Christian Saulsberry, Alphonso Carter, Troy Evans Jr., Jordus Smith

RB: Quinn Porter

OL: Dam Nation

DEF: Heavy Hitters

Wild Aces

Team Owners: Greg Miller, Barbara Dunkelman, Jack Settleman, Rachel Lindsay and Austin Ekeler

QB: Ed Crouch, Jackson Erdmann

WR: Douglas McNeil III, Raphael Leonard, Richaud Floyd, Daryl Virgies

RB: LaDarius Galloway

OL: Block Party

DEF: Shut Down Squad

FCF Standings

Beasts 3-0



Zappers 1-2

Wild Aces 1-2

Glacier Boyz 1-2