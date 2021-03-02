    Saints Rumors: Malcom Brown Being Shopped in Trades; Would Save NO About $5M

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 2, 2021

    New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) wears a face mask as he sits the bench during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown could be on the move this offseason.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday that the team has "had trade conversations" regarding the veteran defensive tackle, who spent four seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Saints in 2019. 

    Since Brown is entering the final year of a three-year, $15 million contract, the move would save the team about $5 million, per Rapoport. 

    Through two seasons with the Saints, Brown appeared in 29 games and made 61 tackles (nine for loss) with three sacks and a fumble recovery. 

    After being drafted by the Patriots with the No. 32 pick out of Texas in 2015, Brown appeared in all but four regular-season games over four seasons and won two Super Bowls with the franchise.

    New Orleans' salary-cap situation is dire. Per Over the Cap, the Saints are $69.7 million over the $180.5 million projected cap. While moving Brown would start to make a small dent in the payroll, it would also leave the team wide open at the position. 

    Sheldon Rankins, who started 12 games at the position in 2020, can enter free agency after having played five years with the Saints. 

    Whether it's with Brown or not, the Saints will have to make a number of moves once the new league year begins on March 17 to get under the salary cap. 

