Moves NFL's Cash-Strapped Teams Can Make to Sign Free Agents in 2021

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The new NFL league year—which begins on March 17—is still two weeks away, but teams are already gearing up for the free-agency frenzy by addressing their salary-cap issues. This year will be an interesting one for players on the open market, given that revenue plummeted and caused the projected cap to drop to $180.5 million for the 2021 NFL season, down almost $18 million from last year.

It is not only the first time the cap has fallen since an uncapped 2010 campaign, but also the first time in the last eight years that it has failed to grow by at least $10 million. This drastic reduction has left several teams in a financial bind as they must now make moves that will get them cap-compliant.

Fortunately, there are a couple of ways that even the clubs egregiously over the projected cap can shed salary for 2021, freeing up room to sign free agents this spring. Teams have the option to extend or restructure a contract—spreading out base salary or signing bonuses over the life of the deal—or they can outright release players to make space.

These and other, more creative methods are expected to be employed liberally by many teams over the next few weeks to create the cap flexibility needed to improve their rosters in free agency. Here is a look at some of the most cash-strapped franchises and what they can do to free up money.