Tua Tagovailoa Praises Mac Jones, Says QB Is 'A More Mobile Tom Brady'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Heading into NFL draft season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa offered a pretty intense pro comparison for his former teammate, Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones.

"I would say he's a sly kind of athletic person," Tagovailoa told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports. "He's a more mobile Tom Brady."

Now, it isn't that hard to be a more mobile quarterback than Brady, who rushed for six yards on 30 carries in 2020 en route to his seventh Super Bowl championship.

But it's certainly a headline-grabbing comparison for Jones, who finished the 2020 season with 4,500 passing yards, an FBS best, and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

He also rushed for 14 yards and one touchdown (Tagovailoa didn't say he was that much more mobile).

There are a handful of other talented quarterbacks that are widely expected to be picked ahead of Jones, who led the Crimson Tide to the national championship, including projected top pick Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Justin Fields (Ohio State). But Tagovailoa's observation may lead to some teams taking a second look.