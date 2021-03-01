    Mets: Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto Contract Talks to Start 'Soon'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021
    New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor throws during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The New York Mets are looking to lock down both Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto with long-term extensions with talks starting "relatively soon." 

    Team president Sandy Alderson discussed the organization's plans with reporters Monday:

    "We've had Conforto for many years. He's not only become an excellent player but also part of, I think, the leadership group within the clubhouse. He's represented the Mets for a long period of time and represented us well. And I think if it's possible that we will make the effort to try and keep Michael with us.

    "With respect to Lindor, we made the trade. It doesn't mean necessarily that we are guaranteed to have him long-term. But I think we're committed to talking about it. And I expect that those conversations will start relatively soon in both cases."

    The Mets acquired Lindor in January along with Carlos Carrasco in a six-player trade with Cleveland, but the shortstop has just one year of team control remaining before hitting free agency.

    Conforto is heading into his seventh season in the majors with the Mets but can also become a free agent next winter.

           

