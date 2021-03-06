Each Team's Top Prospect Who Will Make the Biggest MLB Impact in 2021

0 of 30

Eric Gay/Associated Press

There's a new Major League Baseball season on the horizon, which means scores of prospects will soon have hopes of fulfilling their major league dreams.

As for which young players will actually get to do so, we have some ideas.

We've identified one prospect for each MLB team who figures to make an impact in The Show in 2021. The list largely consists of top-100 prospects who've already reached the majors, including some who already have jobs lined up. Otherwise, we considered nearly MLB-ready players who could rise to the top.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.