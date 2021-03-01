Novak Djokovic Ranked ATP No. 1 for 310th Week to Match Roger Federer's Record

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

After winning the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic earned the No. 1 spot in the ATP world rankings Monday for the 310th week of his career, matching the record for the most all time.

He has also clinched next week's No. 1 spot to ensure he passes Roger Federer's mark March 8, per Reuters (via ESPN).

Djokovic held his 2,000 points from his ninth career title win in Melbourne and is 2,180 points clear of No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the latest rankings. His reign as No. 1 began in February 2020 after winning that year's Australian Open.

Djokovic acknowledged that staying on top of the rankings long enough to pass Federer was a primary goal but revealed his priorities can now shift.

"Now, after achieving the historic No. 1 for the longest weeks at No. 1, it's going to be a relief for me because I'm going to focus all my attention on Slams mostly," Djokovic said. "When you are going for No. 1 ranking, you kind of have to be playing the entire season, and you have to be playing well. You have to play all the tournaments."

The 33-year-old has 18 career Grand Slam titles, two shy of Federer and Nadal for the most in men's tennis history.

He remains in peak form, going 7-0 to start the 2021 after winning four titles in 2020.

Meanwhile, Federer still holds the record for the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 with 237 in a row, a run that will be much tougher for Djokovic to top.