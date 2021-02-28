Call of Duty 2021: Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Super Week

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

As the majority of the Call of Duty League plays from Texas, both Weeks 2 and 3 got combined into CDL 2021 Super Week. And, in those seven days of stacked contests, the team from Atlanta made its mark.

The Atlanta FaZe came just short of a 2020 CDL Championship in the inaugural season but revamped their roster in the shift to 4v4. After some concerns in the preseason, this new group is undefeated thus far in 2021 and absolutely showed out during Super Week.

Wrapping up three weeks' worth of gameplay, the CDL moves toward the first tournament of the season: the Stage 1 Major. With $500,000 on the line, FaZe are the only undefeated team left in the league and, with the No. 1 seed locked up in Group B, early favorites to win the first big event.

Call of Duty League Super Week

Monday, February 22

Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3 Florida Mutineers

Toronto Ultra 1-3 Atlanta FaZe

Tuesday, February 23

Paris Legion 3-0 Florida Mutineers

New York Subliners 3-0 London Royal Ravens

Seattle Surge 0-3 Minnesota ROKKR

Wednesday, February 24

London Royal Ravens 2-3 Dallas Empire

Seattle Surge 2-3 Los Angeles Thieves

Toronto Ultra 1-3 OpTic Chicago

Thursday, February 25

New York Subliners 3-0 Minnesota ROKKR

Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3 OpTic Chicago

Florida Mutineers 1-3 Atlanta FaZe

Friday, February 26

London Royal Ravens 1-3 Los Angeles Thieves

Paris Legion 3-2 Toronto Ultra

New York Subliners 2-3 Dallas Empire

Saturday, February 27

Paris Legion 2-3 Atlanta FaZe

London Royal Ravens 0-3 Minnesota ROKKR

Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2 Toronto Ultra

Sunday, February 28

Seattle Surge 1-3 New York Subliners

Florida Mutineers 1-3 OpTic Chicago

Los Angeles Thieves 0-3 Dallas Empire

Full standings and schedule available here.

FaZe played three matches during Super Week and came out of those with a strong 9-3 map differential. While they didn't have to meet any of the other major contenders, like the Empire or Thieves, that can't be counted against them. What can be counted is their three 2020 MVP candidates: aBeZy, Simp and Cellium, each popping off to secure wins during Super Week.

While the 3-1 against Toronto was a simple bashing, Atlanta's X-factor showed up in a major way against the highly touted Mutineers. Inconsistently considered an MVP candidate in 2020, aBeZy proved that he is the Moscow Maestro by dropping another absurd highlight run on the street's hill.

The toughest test for FaZe during Super Week was the Legion, whose revamped roster has shocked fans and peers across the league. Simp proved why he has been a superstar (and MVP candidate) in every season since his rookie year in 2019, putting up a nutty 1v3 on Raid to swing momentum.

Then it was the flex player, Cellium, who showed out. With the game on the line, FaZe rocking match point at 5-4 during a tiebreaking Search and Destroy round—Cellium pulled off a sinister 1v2 and kept Atlanta's undefeated streak alive (and brought back Cell's snaking accusations).

Replacing Priestahh and MajorManiak with Arcitys in the offseason, FaZe have struggled to jell at times but are reaching top form. Widely considered the most talented team in the CDL, the quartet of star players feasted during Super Week and are the favorites to eat a large portion of the Major's $500,000.