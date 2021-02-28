Report: Nuggets Player Expected to Enter COVID Protocol Ahead of All-Star Break

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly expecting to add a player to the health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This transaction could keep the player out until the All-Star break with just three games remaining in the first half of the season.

Denver is scheduled to face the Chicago Bulls on the road Monday before continuing the road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was also placed in the health and safety protocols and is expected to miss at least three games, per Wojnarowski.

Losing any depth could be an issue for the Nuggets, who are looking to keep pace in the Western Conference. The squad entered Sunday with an 18-15 record, good for the No. 8 seed at the moment.

Nikola Jokic has played like an MVP candidate this season, while Jamal Murray remains a weapon on the perimeter, but the squad must keep winning in order to match or exceed last year's run to the Western Conference Finals.