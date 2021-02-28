Hunter Dozier, Royals Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $25M Contract Extension

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $25 million plus a $10 million player option for a fifth season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Per Passan, the deal could max out at $49 million over five years based on bonuses and escalators.

Dozier could have hit free agency in 2023, but the latest deal could keep him under team control through 2025.

The 29-year-old split his time between first base and right field last season, hitting .228 with a .344 on-base percentage and six home runs in 44 games.

The 29-year-old also becomes the first Royals player with guaranteed money beyond 2022, per Spotrac. Mike Minor and Whit Merrifield also have club options in 2023, but there are no other liabilities on the books.

Dozier split his time between first base and right field last season, hitting .228 with a .344 on-base percentage and six home runs in 44 games.

He made a bigger impact in 2019 while posting a .279 average, .348 OBP and 26 home runs to go with his league-leading 10 tripes. The versatile player also spent the majority of his time at third base that season.

After the Royals signed first baseman Carlos Santana and traded for outfielder Andrew Benintendi this offseason, Dozier will likely move back to third in 2021 while further strengthening the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If he can continue to produce at the plate, the Royals will have locked down a key piece of their core at a great value will helping get back to contention in the AL Central.