NFL Teams That Should Blow It Up This Offseason

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Rebuilding is a reality of life in the NFL.

At any given time, teams sit in varying stages of contention based on roster construction, cap balance and how it comes together around a coaching staff. Being a contender seems to hinge on having a talented passer on a rookie contract, enabling the front office to spend big elsewhere.

Championship windows open and close at varying speeds. Teams that can gauge this and act accordingly tend to have shorter downswing periods. This offseason, franchises in brutal salary-cap spots with questions at quarterback are likely candidates to put up the white flag. They also tend to reside in divisions with one or more competitors on serious contention upswings.

These teams should get ahead of the curve and blow it up this offseason.