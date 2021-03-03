Bold Predictions for the Top 2021 MLB Sleeper Trade Targets

7 of 7

A Lorenzo Cain trade would be quite interesting for a Milwaukee Brewers team PECOTA projected to win the NL Central.

Yet it doesn't seem entirely out of the question. Robert Murray of FanSided reported the Brewers were "in the mix" for free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. If they acquire him, they could move Cain to right field or reposition a bit by trading him.

Cain hit .308 with 10 homers, 30 steals and an .813 OPS in his first season with the Brewers in 2018, finishing seventh in NL MVP voting and ranking 12th in fWAR. He was far less productive at the plate in 2019 (.697 OPS) but still won a Gold Glove.

The 34-year-old had six hits in his first five games of 2020 before opting out. Should he thrive back in full-time duty, the Brewers—especially if they manage to sign JBJ—could cash in.

Cain is owed $17 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022, per Spotrac. Milwaukee could lessen some of the payroll burden while also getting assets, and Cain might be willing to waive his five-team no-trade clause if he heads to a possible contender.

The Philadelphia Phillies might be a perfect fit, especially given their current options in center field. Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn are hardly a noteworthy triumvirate, and Cain would be a big upgrade over Odubel Herrera in the event the latter makes it back to the bigs.

The Brewers could kick in a bit of cash and get three players in return. Right-handed prospect Enyel De Los Santos has an electric fastball, and his secondary stuff has gradually improved. He is the kind of right-handed power arm Milwaukee lacks in its pipeline. Infielder C.J. Chatham and right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon are more MLB-ready types who could possibly help Milwaukee in the short term.

The Phillies acquired Chatham from the Boston Red Sox in January. The 26-year-old is hitting .298 in his pro career, including .302 in 20 games at Triple-A in 2019. He also has strong defensive tools and could be Orlando Arcia's replacement.

Brogdon had a 3.06 ERA at Triple-A in 2019, and then he posted a 3.97 ERA in nine games with the Phillies in 2020, logging 17 strikeouts and a .128 opponents batting average in 11.1 innings.

This return might seem lofty, but the Phillies are hungry to get back to the playoffs. If Cain is playing at an All-Star level, it would not be a surprise for them to buy high.

PHI gets: OF Lorenzo Cain, cash

MIL gets: RHP Enyel De Los Santos, IF C.J. Chatham, RHP Connor Brogdon

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, Baseball Savant or FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.