    Report: Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

    Tiger Woods is reportedly being transferred to a different hospital following Tuesday's single-car crash in Los Angeles. 

    CBS News reported Thursday the golfing legend was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

    On Tuesday night, Woods' official Twitter account released a statement saying he underwent surgery on his right leg for fractures to the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones, his foot and his ankle.

    The announcement said he was "awake, responsive, and recovering" while thanking those who reached out to Woods.

    Cheri Mossburg, Eric Levenson, Madeline Holcombe and Stella Chan of CNN provided more details on the crash, noting Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said authorities will not pursue any charges and deemed it an accident.

    Woods' SUV crossed a median, went across two lanes of road, and hit a curb and tree before landing on its side.

    While he remained conscious, the 15-time major champion apparently could not remember the crash itself when at the hospital.

    These injuries come after he underwent his fifth career back surgery approximately one month ago and leaves his golfing future very much up in the air.

