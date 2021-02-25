Rafael Nadal Withdraws from AMRO World Tennis Tournament with Back Injury

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Coming off a quarterfinal loss in the Australian Open last week, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the AMRO World Tennis Tournament because of a back injury.

Nadal announced his decision to skip next week's event in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Twitter:

ecause of ongoing back issues. He was scheduled to compete for the Spanish team against Australia at the ATP Cup on Feb. 4, but he withdrew with back stiffness.

Even after returning for the Australian Open, Nadal said he was still dealing with injury issues.

"No, not under control, honestly. ... If you see my motion on the serve is different than what I would like, but I am trying to find solutions every day. I just keep fighting [to] find a solution," he told reporters after his second-round win over Michael Mmoh.

Nadal was able to overcome those issues to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne. He won the first two sets in his quarterfinal matchup against Stefanos Tsitsipas before dropping the next three sets to end his quest for a second Australian Open title.

It's unclear at this point when Nadal might return to the court. He's currently on the list of players scheduled to participate in the Miami Open starting on March 24.