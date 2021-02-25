The Miz Dishes on WWE Title Win, Headlining WrestleMania 37, His Haters and More

1 of 6

Miz is as confident and as cocky as they come in WWE, yet even he will tell you he never expected to be wearing world title gold again in his career.

Holding the Money in the Bank briefcase wasn't a guarantee he would win the WWE Championship. It wasn't until the day of the Elimination Chamber event that he found out what was in store for him later in the evening.

"If I can be honest with you, I walked into Elimination Chamber and I did not expect that to happen," Miz said. "I had no idea that was going to happen until... I started getting a feeling of the rumblings and I was like, 'Oh, this could happen.' And then I had a little conversation with a colleague and I was like, 'This is going to happen. I'm going to cash in tonight and I could be WWE champion.'"

The self-proclaimed most must-see Superstar in WWE today praised Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns for being dominant in their roles as world champions. He was under the impression that he wouldn't even attempt to cash in until they were no longer champions to ensure he had a better chance of winning.

The A-Lister automatically assumed a successful cash-in wasn't in the cards. Luckily for him, that didn't turn out to be the case.

"To be completely honest with you, I thought, 'I'm never going to cash in until these two get rid of the titles because they're such strong champions,'" he said. "I can't remember the last time we had such strong champions in WWE. To be able to go in there, beat Drew McIntyre, who has been on fire as of late, and win my second WWE Championship... I wasn't sure it was ever going to happen.

"Ten years ago, I was WWE champion, and I've had opportunities here and there but sometimes you just wait and you see and you push and you make sure you're always evolving, always getting better, always doing the right things," he continued.

"From then on, I was like, 'Wow, this is going to happen.' I'm still in awe that it actually happened and I'm just very proud and happy. I love the fact that on Twitter, everyone was going nuts. Some positive, mostly negative, but I always enjoy all the negativity because it fuels my fire to do better and to be better and to gain the respect of my haters."