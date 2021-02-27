The Most Overhyped Rookie NBA Busts Since 2000

1 of 9

Stephen J. Boitano/Associated Press

Kwame Brown (No. 1, 2001): From a production standpoint, Brown was a total bust. He topped out at 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and spent much of his career—across seven franchises—as a backup. However, he played 12 NBA seasons, which is much better than many others can say.

Darko Milicic (No. 2, 2003): The same applies to Milicic, who's best remembered for being the player selected between LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Milicic was a victim of circumstance as NBA teams desperately tried to find the next Dirk Nowitzki, something that never came. Milicic provided 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per games over 10 seasons.

Sebastian Telfair (No. 13, 2004): In high school, Telfair landed a Sports Illustrated cover. Similar to Brown and Milicic, though, only a long career reduces the sting of unmet potential. He managed 7.4 points and 3.5 assists per game in 10 years.

Derrick Williams (No. 2, 2011): After an All-American career at Arizona, Williams looked like a high-end talent. But as a pro, his shooting range vanished. Williams averaged 8.9 points per game in seven seasons, so he made an impact; it just wasn't a great one.

Anthony Bennett (No. 1, 2013): Perhaps it's unfair to pile on Bennett. In a draft most everyone labeled weak, he absorbed the expectations that are automatically placed on the No. 1 pick. Nevertheless, managing 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while playing for a different team in all four of his pro seasons is rough.

Emmanuel Mudiay (No. 7, 2015): Mudiay drew comparisons to Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor those who watched him play before the draft. Oops. Mudiay scored 11.0 points per game in five seasons, but his shot never developed.