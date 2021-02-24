Colts, Jaguars, Titans Donate $100K to Houston Winter Storm Relief Fund

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The Houston Texans' AFC South rivals joined forces to help the city of Houston recover from the winter storms that swept through the state beginning Feb. 15.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, who make up the AFC South alongside the Texans, made a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund.

The Texans themselves made a $500,000 donation earlier this week. The Winter Storm Relief Fund provides grants to area nonprofits that provide services that aid in recovery from the historic low temperatures, ice and snow that pummeled the area last week.

Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and their wives, Nina Altuve and Daniella Correa, donated $50,000 to provide meals for people who were affected by the storms. Elsewhere, Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban and several of the organization's players donated $1.25 million to relief efforts in the Dallas area.

Per CNN's Christina Maxouris, the storms left millions without power and heat, as well as access to clean water after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst "leading to water disruptions for roughly half the state's population." The storms also left grocery stores empty, forced the suspension of COVID-19 relief work and led to dozens of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning.