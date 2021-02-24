Champions League 2021: Results, Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round of 16 Games

Laszlo Balogh/Associated Press

We're halfway through the Champions League round-of-16 fixtures and Manchester City are among the teams in great position to earn a spot in the quarterfinal.

Manchester City earned a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach Wednesday while Real Madrid edged Atalanta with a 1-0 victory.

It was a relatively low-scoring day overall considering the high level of talent on the four rosters involved.

Erling Haaland remained the clear goalscoring leader through the latest matchday with eight overall, although there is plenty of time for others on the list to catch up in the coming weeks. Here are the current leaders:

8: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

6: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 5: Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

4: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Full leaderboard available on UEFA.com

Manchester City have been dominant in the Premier League, and their dominance has carried over into the Champions League with another strong performance.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The English squad has incredible depth with many players capable of contributing on the attack, a strength that was showcased in this match.

It was left back Joao Cancelo who helped create the opening goal with a perfect lob to Bernardo Silva.

Cancelo then played a significant role in the second score with a cross that led to a Gabriel Jesus score:

Even with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench, Manchester City had no problem creating opportunities against Gladbach.

Advancing through to the next round is not a guarantee, but the visitors put themselves in great shape with the win.

In the other match of the day, Real Madrid was gifted an early advantage when Remo Freuler was booked with a red card in the 17th minute.

It forced Atalanta to play with 10 men for the majority of the match, limiting the opportunities for the home squad.

Real Madrid still struggled to do much with it in a battle that remained scoreless through the 80th minute. The Spanish squad controlled possession and took nearly all of the shots yet couldn't get good looks at the net as Atalanta stayed extremely disciplined defensively.

In the 86th minute, Ferland Mendy finally broke the deadlock with a screamer from well outside the box:

Real Madrid had an 18-2 advantage on shots and nearly every player attempted at least one before Mendy came through with the goal:

The left back also drew the early foul that led to the red card to complete an impactful day.

Though it wasn't always pretty, Real Madrid did what was needed to be in control going into the second leg.

The Champions League will return on March 9 with the second leg of these round-of-16 ties, beginning with Sevilla against Borussia Dortmund and Juventus vs. Porto.