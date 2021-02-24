    Panthers Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Not Drawing Trade Interest Before FA

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    There is reportedly no longer much trade interest in Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    "I know the Panthers had gotten some calls; that is nowhere now," Rapoport said. 

    Rapoport noted there might not be much more quarterback movement in the next few weeks, leaving teams to find new options in free agency.

    Bridgewater signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last offseason but was up and down during his first season with the team. The 28-year-old set a career high with 3,733 passing yards and completed 69.1 percent of his passes, but he also had only 15 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

    Carolina finished the year 5-11 in its first year under head coach Matt Rhule.

    The team could be looking at an upgrade in the offseason and reportedly planned to "make a strong run" at Deshaun Watson, per David Newton of ESPN. Bridgewater was also reportedly offered as part of a trade for Matthew Stafford before the Detroit Lions dealt the veteran to the Los Angeles Rams.

    The Panthers can save $12.95 million against the 2021 cap by trading Bridgewater, leaving only $10 million in dead cap, per Spotrac. If the quarterback is released, the team will be left with $20 million in dead-cap money.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones

      @GDavenport says Green Bay must hold on to their elite RB to keep its SB window open. How they can find the money ➡️

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      JPP Has Minor Surgery

      Jason Pierre-Paul posts picture after ‘minor knee clean-up’ (Rapoport)

      JPP Has Minor Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JPP Has Minor Surgery

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Winfield Jr. Donates to School

      Bucs safety matches $7,815 fine for taunting Tyreek Hill in the SB and donates it to Tampa's Young Middle School 👏

      Winfield Jr. Donates to School
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winfield Jr. Donates to School

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Extension a Possibility

      Jason Licht on TB12 signing another contract with Tampa: 'It's a match made in heaven, so we'd like to keep this going'

      Brady Extension a Possibility
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Extension a Possibility

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report