Panthers Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Not Drawing Trade Interest Before FA

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

There is reportedly no longer much trade interest in Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

"I know the Panthers had gotten some calls; that is nowhere now," Rapoport said.

Rapoport noted there might not be much more quarterback movement in the next few weeks, leaving teams to find new options in free agency.

Bridgewater signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last offseason but was up and down during his first season with the team. The 28-year-old set a career high with 3,733 passing yards and completed 69.1 percent of his passes, but he also had only 15 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Carolina finished the year 5-11 in its first year under head coach Matt Rhule.

The team could be looking at an upgrade in the offseason and reportedly planned to "make a strong run" at Deshaun Watson, per David Newton of ESPN. Bridgewater was also reportedly offered as part of a trade for Matthew Stafford before the Detroit Lions dealt the veteran to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers can save $12.95 million against the 2021 cap by trading Bridgewater, leaving only $10 million in dead cap, per Spotrac. If the quarterback is released, the team will be left with $20 million in dead-cap money.