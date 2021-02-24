Giannis on Karl-Anthony Towns Friendship: 'I Kinda Know How Much He Hurts'

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed reaching out to Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns and offering support for his fellow NBA player following Tuesday's game.

"I kinda know how much he hurts," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I know how hard it is to lose someone you love and then you gotta go and still do your job. It's extremely hard. I told him I love him, stay healthy and I'll see you soon."

Towns missed nearly a month of action earlier this season when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He told reporters he had "a lot of scary nights."

His mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died from COVID-19 complications last April. Towns revealed she was one of seven relatives he lost to COVID-19.

In November, Towns opened up specifically about the death of his mother in an emotional video titled "The Toughest Year of My Life." The video provided details about the pain the pandemic caused his family and how difficult it was to see his mother struggling.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers, well wishes, and condolences during this time," he wrote. "I also want to give a double thank you to all the true fans that support me as more than just a basketball player. My love for ya knows no bounds."

Antetokounmpo's Bucks won 139-112 on Tuesday behind 37 points from the two-time MVP.