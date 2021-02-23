Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 Results

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

The Champions League continued on Tuesday, with Chelsea securing a crucial 1-0 away win over Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich all but guaranteeing their spot in the quarterfinals after a 4-1 thrashing of Lazio.

Below, we'll go over the winners and losers from the day's round-of-16 action.

Winner: Robert Lewandowski's Legacy

He did it again.

Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in the Champions League, this time getting his goal delivered on a silver platter from Lazio's back line:

With that finish, Lewandowski moved into third on the all-time UCL scoring list:

Perhaps it's time he changed his named to Legendowski. He's earned it.

Winner: Olivier Giroud

Just look at this goal:

Beautiful. All the more so considering it was the winner.

Of course, Giroud has provided some truly stunning goals in his past. Who could ever forget his famous scorpion kick vs. Crystal Palace in 2017?

Add Tuesday's goal to the list of stunning Giroud finishes.

Loser: Diego Simeone

Atletico's attack just lacked serious bite on Tuesday, and Diego Simeone's tactics will come under scrutiny heading into the second leg for that reason.

Yes, Atletico are known for being defensively stout under Simeone. But they need more ambition and creativity in the second leg if they're going to advance to the quarterfinals.

One concern for Atletico is that the defense hasn't exactly been spectacular in recent weeks, either:

Simeone has a lot of questions to answer heading into the second leg. A repeat performance simply won't be enough to get by a Chelsea side in a run of excellent form.

Winner: Thomas Tuchel

Speaking of that excellent form, do you know how many games Thomas Tuchel has lost since taking over as Chelsea's manager?

Throw up the goose eggs:

Chelsea is thriving under their new manager. They are a major threat in Europe given the immense talent and depth they possess. Tuchel has the Blues moving in a very positive direction.