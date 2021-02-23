Champions League 2021: Results, Top Scorers After Tuesday's Round of 16 Games

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich pick up right where it left off in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 fixtures.

Bayern earned a 4-1 win over Lazio in the first of a two-legged tie while Chelsea began its knockout round with a 1-0 victory over Athletico Madrid.

An early goal by Lewandowski help move him up the list for the top scorers of all time in the competition:

The striker now has four UCL goals this year to climb the 2020-21 goalscoring chart. With the way his team played in this match, he could have plenty of time to finish as the top scorer for the second straight season. Here are the current leaders as the knockout stage progresses:

8: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

6: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 5: Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

4: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Full leaderboard available on UEFA.com

Bayern Munich is the defending champion at this event and a favorite to win again, especially after dismantling Lazio in the first leg Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he capitalized on an early mistake by the Italian side.

While Lewandowski is very familiar with scoring on this level, 17-year-old Jamal Musiala soon followed with his first career Champions League goal.

The Bundesliga leaders continued to pile it on as the match progressed to come away with the easy win.

Joaquin Correa scored in the second half for Lazio but the club will need a lot more of that in the second leg. Bayern remains as talented as any club in this tournament and will be extremely difficult to beat going forward.

There was more drama in the other match as Chelsea earned the 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

The match was being played in Bucharest, Romania because of COVID-19 restrictions and neither team appeared too comfortable early with a 0-0 halftime score. Chelsea controlled the majority of possession thanks to sharp passing but failed to get too many quality chances near the net.

It appeared the match was headed to a scoreless draw until Olivier Giroud came through with a stunning goal in the 68th minute.

Though it was initially ruled offside the goal was confirmed by VAR, helping Giroud earn his sixth goal in the competition despite just two starts. He is now tied for second on the scoring list behind only Erling Haaland (8).

Atletico Madrid couldn't find an equalizer and finished the match without a single shot on goal.

This matchday will continue Wednesday with Atalanta hosting Real Madrid and Manchester City traveling to face Borussia Monchengladbach. Each of these teams have deep attacks with any number of players who can score, but Alassane Plea and Karim Benzema are among those who can climb the list of top scorers.