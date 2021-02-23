Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0: DeVonta Smith Falls, Waddle Rises

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained atop the second big board from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

Here's a look at the complete top 10 with movement from Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, and Jaylen Waddle:

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

4. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (up 2)

7. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (down 1)

8. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (down 1)

9. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (up 1)

10. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (down 1)

Questions have been raised about Smith's size. He was listed at 6'1'', 175 pounds by the Crimson Tide but turned down an official measurement at the Senior Bowl.

The 22-year-old multidimensional playmaker said in early February he's not concerned about the potential for teams to pass on him based on his weight.

"It's all God's plan. I can't control what people think so if that's what they want to do, let them do it," Smith said on PFT Live. "Just control what I can control. When I get the opportunity to do what I can do, just make the most of my opportunity."

Waddle (5'10'', 182 lbs) could face similar scrutiny over the next two months.

Here are some other risers from Jeremiah's latest top 50 rankings:

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (No. 35, previously unranked)

Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (No. 38, previously unranked)

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (No. 31, up 9)

Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama (No. 37, up 7)

Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington (No. 27, up 5)

Perkins recorded 16.5 sacks in 32 games with the Sooners and could rise further before the draft kicks off April 29 as part of a class with a limited number of high-end edge-defenders.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth had the biggest drop on Jeremiah's board, sliding 11 spots to No. 49.