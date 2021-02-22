Babe Ruth Autographed 1933 Card Sells for Record $761K at Auction

Associated Press

There was only one Sultan of Swat, and the sports card market seems to know it.

A 1933 Goudey #149 card that was signed by Babe Ruth sold for $761,100, a record for this specific card, through Wheatland Auction Services. The card was part of the "Uncle Jimmy" collection, which was a group of cards Jimmy Micioni collected since he was a child.

TMZ Sports noted Micioni died in March 2020 at the age of 97, and his family has started selling his cards at record prices.

This latest one sold for more than double the $325,000 Micioni's signed Ruth 1933 Goudey #149 card landed in 2020. The card that sold for $325,000 had a quality grade of 4.5 (very good to excellent condition) and autograph grade of 6.0.

This latest one had a quality grade of 4.0 and an autograph grade of 8.0.

It also doesn't hurt that it was Ruth who signed the card. The Bambino is arguably the most legendary baseball player in history and won seven World Series titles during his Hall of Fame career for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.