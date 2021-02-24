The Ideal Target for Every NFL Team in 2021 Free Agency

0 of 32

It's never wise for an NFL team to build its foundation through free agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a good argument against this idea by building a Super Bowl roster with free agents like Leonard Fournette, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, Antonio Brown and, of course, Tom Brady.

However, key pieces like Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin, Devin White, Carlton Davis, Ronald Jones II and Antoine Winfield Jr. were all acquired recently through the draft. Building a solid—and relatively inexpensive—foundation through the draft can allow for a free agent or three to put a team over the top.

This is the strategy Tampa took in 2020, and it's a big reason many teams believe they're one or two key pieces away from being title contenders.

Of course, picking the right free agents is a huge part of the equation. Tampa's plan didn't work because it signed a free-agent quarterback; it worked because Tampa added the right quarterback to execute it.

With this in mind, we'll examine one ideal free-agent target for each NFL team in 2021. We'll lean into the concept of "ideal" here and include players who may not actually reach free agency and moves that may require some financial finagling. However, factors like cap space, team needs, roster construction and past player production will be considered.

To keep things interesting, we'll also be dismissing incumbent free agents and limiting pairing players with one team each. After all, Brady might have been an ideal fit for many teams, but he could only sign with one.