    Bradley Beal Praises Russell Westbrook: '1 of the Best Teammates I've Ever Had'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) stands on the court with guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Geoff Burke/Pool Photo via AP)
    Geoff Burke/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook has been often criticized throughout his NBA career, but Bradley Beal offered high praise to his Washington Wizards teammate:

    Westbrook came to D.C. this offseason in a trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets. Though the guard has been in and out of the lineup, he has played well when healthy with averages of 19.3 points, 9.7 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.

    After a 6-17 start to the season, the Wizards have won four straight games entering Monday.

    Beal is in the midst of his best season in the NBA, leading the league with 32.9 points per game.

    "My job is to make sure to continue to push him and bring the best out of him every night," Westbrook said of Beal, per Royce Young of ESPN, after Saturday's victory over the Trail Blazers.

    Westbrook has taken on a leadership role with the mostly young roster, which head coach Scott Brooks also appreciates.

    "The guy's a championship player. How he prepares. How he talks to our guys," Brooks said. "He forces the team to be ready."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 32-year-old has been a divisive figure in his 13 years in the NBA, producing elite individual numbers but leaving question marks about his inefficiency and inconsistency. His nine All-Star selections and one MVP award are sometimes overshadowed by his teams' limited success since separating from Kevin Durant with the Thunder.

    While fans can continue to debate Westbrook's status, the Wizards are clearly happy with the guard so far in 2020-21.

    Related

      Desperation Trades for Buyers and Sellers

      @ZBuckley fires up the trade machine for the NBA's biggest buyers and sellers 🔄

      Desperation Trades for Buyers and Sellers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Desperation Trades for Buyers and Sellers

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Dame, CJ Slam Wolves Hiring

      Lillard and McCollum ripped Minnesota for not turning to their former coach David Vanterpool as its next HC

      Dame, CJ Slam Wolves Hiring
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dame, CJ Slam Wolves Hiring

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Windhorst: NBA Teams Bracing for the Worst Schedule They've Ever Seen

      Windhorst: NBA Teams Bracing for the Worst Schedule They've Ever Seen
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Windhorst: NBA Teams Bracing for the Worst Schedule They've Ever Seen

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Is There Any Hope for the Wolves?

      The NBA's most hopeless team just fired its head coach. @EricPincus looks at what's next for MIN ➡️

      Is There Any Hope for the Wolves?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is There Any Hope for the Wolves?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report