    Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe Lift USA Past Brazil in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021
    Alerted 24m ago in the B/R App

    United States forward Christen Press (23) follows a play during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Brazil, like Canada before them, gave the United States women's national team all it could handle at the SheBelieves Cup. 

    And just like Canada, Brazil still lost.   

    The USWNT picked up a 2-0 victory Sunday, led by a first-half goal from Christen Press and a second-half clincher by Megan Rapinoe.

    Press opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a beautiful turn and strike from a United States counter:

    But Brazil came into its own as the first half progressed, giving the United States some issues with the team's aggression and pressing. As always, the Brazilians were also dangerous in space when they could quickly counter, though the American defense held.

    It was clear that the early goal hadn't rattled Brazil. The players weren't intimidated. The question was whether they could muster a second-half score of their own. 

    They could not. Instead, it was the legendary Rapinoe to put a bow on the proceedings:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There were goals in this game for Brazil, who will be kicking itself over chances left wanting, and questions for the United States to answer in defense. Still, a 2-0 win against Brazil is a great result. 

    The USWNT will conclude its SheBelieves Cup campaign against Argentina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. A win or draw will clinch the cup for the country—and even a loss may be enough, depending on how goal differential shakes out—which would be its fourth SheBelieves Cup triumph since the inception of the tournament in 2016 and second in a row.

    Brazil will face Canada earlier that same day at 4 p.m. ET. 

    Related

      Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle: Red Devils into Second Place

      Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle: Red Devils into Second Place
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle: Red Devils into Second Place

      Tom Doyle
      via Standard

      Lukaku: Best Striker in the World?

      The Belgian came to dominate in the Milan derby

      Lukaku: Best Striker in the World?
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lukaku: Best Striker in the World?

      Deadspin
      via Deadspin

      Napoli’s Osimhen in Hospital

      Nigerian forward conscious after being stretchered off with head injury in Napoli’s loss to Atalanta

      Napoli’s Osimhen in Hospital
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Napoli’s Osimhen in Hospital

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English

      Arsenal 0-1 Man City: Sterling Restores 10-point Title Lead

      Arsenal 0-1 Man City: Sterling Restores 10-point Title Lead
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal 0-1 Man City: Sterling Restores 10-point Title Lead

      Tom Doyle
      via Standard