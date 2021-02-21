Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe Lift USA Past Brazil in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Brazil, like Canada before them, gave the United States women's national team all it could handle at the SheBelieves Cup.

And just like Canada, Brazil still lost.

The USWNT picked up a 2-0 victory Sunday, led by a first-half goal from Christen Press and a second-half clincher by Megan Rapinoe.

Press opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a beautiful turn and strike from a United States counter:

But Brazil came into its own as the first half progressed, giving the United States some issues with the team's aggression and pressing. As always, the Brazilians were also dangerous in space when they could quickly counter, though the American defense held.

It was clear that the early goal hadn't rattled Brazil. The players weren't intimidated. The question was whether they could muster a second-half score of their own.

They could not. Instead, it was the legendary Rapinoe to put a bow on the proceedings:

There were goals in this game for Brazil, who will be kicking itself over chances left wanting, and questions for the United States to answer in defense. Still, a 2-0 win against Brazil is a great result.

The USWNT will conclude its SheBelieves Cup campaign against Argentina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. A win or draw will clinch the cup for the country—and even a loss may be enough, depending on how goal differential shakes out—which would be its fourth SheBelieves Cup triumph since the inception of the tournament in 2016 and second in a row.

Brazil will face Canada earlier that same day at 4 p.m. ET.