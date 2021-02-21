Australian Open 2021 Men's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic extended his reign of dominance at the Australian Open with a straight-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's men's singles final.

The top-seeded Serbian turned away the Russian challenger, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to win his ninth Australian Open crown and third title in a row in Melbourne.

Djokovic fended off an early challenge from the fourth-seeded Russian before he took over against the player participating in his second Grand Slam final.

The 33-year-old has now won half of his 18 Grand Slam titles at the first major of the season in Australia.

The victory moved Djokovic two major championships behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Djokovic's 18th major crown was a masterclass in tactics, as he adjusted on the fly to counter whatever was thrown at him by Medvedev.

ESPN's Brad Gilbert pointed out that Medvedev was not prepared for some of the tactics used by the 18-time Grand Slam champion:

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times made a similar point, as he mentioned Medvedev looked lost on the court, despite coming into the match on a 20-match winning streak.

The ESPN broadcast team of Chris Fowler and John McEnroe summed up the match perfectly when they discussed the competitiveness during the third set (h/t Rothenberg):

To put it simply, like Jose Morgado of Diario Record tweeted, Djokovic was just too good on Sunday in Melbourne:

Djokovic's dominance led some, like USA Today's Dan Wolken, to think the 2021 championship match was a dud of a final:

The 33-year-old controlled the second serve points and break points over three sets. He broke Medvedev on seven of his 11 opportunities and took 58 percent of his second-serve points compared to 32 percent from his opponent.

Djokovic had fewer winners and aces than Medvedev, but he had 13 fewer unforced errors and won 10 percent more of his receiving points.

Djokovic should have at least two opportunities to join Federer and Nadal in the 20-major club in 2021. He has five Wimbledon titles and three U.S. Open triumphs.

However, Djokovic may have to wait until after the next Grand Slam tournament to win another championship since Nadal typically dominates the French Open.

