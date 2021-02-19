    Dodgers' Justin Turner: COVID-19 World Series Hurdles Were 'Extremely Difficult'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 19, 2021

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 in Arlington, Texas. Baseball nearly made it through its version of playoff bubbles unscathed; two innings before the World Series ended, Justin Turner of the now-champion Los Angeles Dodgers Turner was pulled from the game after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner spoke with reporters (h/t Gabe Lacques of USA Today) about his experiences in isolation after being pulled in the seventh inning of Game 6 of the 2020 World Series following notice that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

    "It was extremely difficult," Turner said about getting pulled and sitting alone during the moments afterward, which included watching his team win the World Series and celebrating on the field:

    "I think I experienced just about every range of emotions you can possibly have: Getting taken out of the game. Trying to figure out what was happening. Winning the World Series. Being thrilled seeing Julio (Urias) getting that last out. You finally accomplished your goal.

    "But for me, sitting back in that room and watching the guys dogpile, personally it felt like the third time I had to sit and watch a team celebrate a World Series. That was tough. That’s something at the top of my list. I still have not been on the field for the last out to celebrate a championship and that’s something I’m determined to show up and work every day and have that experience at the end of this year." 

    Turner eventually left the room anyway despite the COVID-19 diagnosis and celebrated with his team on the field, taking part in numerous team photos. MLB harshly criticized him in a statement but ultimately decided against punishing him any further. Turner also received much criticism from many media outlets.

    The Dodgers and Rays underwent 14-day quarantines in their homes following the positive test result, per Josh Peter and Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Turner was allowed to go back home to Los Angeles but arrived back in California on a separate flight from his team.

    The 36-year-old, who hit a team-high .307 for the Dodgers last year, re-signed with Los Angeles on a two-year deal during the offseason.

