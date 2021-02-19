Bradley Beal: Zach LaVine 'Is Damn Near Destroying' NBA, Deserves ASG Spot

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has at least one prominent supporter in his quest to make the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal told Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington that he's pushing hard for LaVine to play in the NBA's midseason showcase.

"I feel like Zach is damn near destroying the league right now," Beal said. "Like every night, he's giving it to you—three-level scorer. And he's doing it efficiently."

LaVine's scoring ability has never been called into question. The 25-year-old is averaging more than 20 points per game for the third consecutive season. He's taken his efficiency to another level with a 52 percent field-goal percentage and connecting on 43.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

The criticisms of LaVine's game have largely been about his defense. It's still a problem for the Bulls this season—Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune noted their defensive efficiency is 15.5 points worse with LaVine on the court (117.4) than when he's on the bench (101.9).

Collier noted Chicago's defensive rating with LaVine resting would lead the NBA, whereas the rating with him on the court is only slightly better than the Sacramento Kings' league-worst 117.8 mark.

LaVine didn't get voted into the All-Star Game as a starter. His last chance to get in will come when the reserves, who are determined by a vote of NBA coaches, are announced on Tuesday.