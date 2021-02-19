Todd McShay 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Ja'Marr Chase, Zach Wilson Climb Rankings

John Bazemore/Associated Press

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson are moving up in the 2021 NFL draft class, according to one prominent analyst.

ESPN's Todd McShay moved Chase and Wilson up three spots in his most recent big board rankings released on Friday.

Chase is now McShay's top-ranked wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect in this year's class. Wilson is the No. 2 quarterback after Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall) and the fifth-ranked player overall.

Lawrence, Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Wilson, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley make up the top 10 on McShay's big board.

Chase opted out of playing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for the draft, but he left a lasting impression during LSU's 2019 run to the national championship. The 20-year-old won the Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore after recording 84 receptions, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Wilson was a breakout star as a junior in 2020. The Cougars star finished third in the nation with 3,692 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

"I love Wilson's competitiveness and toughness in the pocket, and he has a high-end ability to extend plays. His deep-ball accuracy is also outstanding," McShay wrote.

The biggest riser in McShay's top 10 is Slater. The Northwestern offensive tackle jumped nine spots from the previous ranking up to No. 8 overall. Farley also made a big jump to No. 10 overall, up eight spots from the last ranking released on Dec. 30.

Outside of the top 10, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance had a significant leap from the 22nd-best player in December to No. 12. He's also McShay's No. 3 quarterback, one spot ahead of Ohio State's Justin Fields.

McShay has a total of five quarterbacks among his top 32 prospects. Alabama's Mac Jones checked in at No. 28 overall after he led the nation with 4,500 passing yards and finished second with 41 touchdown passes for the national champions.