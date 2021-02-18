Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball Headline New NBA 2K21 Player Ratings

Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball Headline New NBA 2K21 Player RatingsFebruary 18, 2021
NBA 2K21 released a huge batch of ratings updates Thursday, highlighted by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry getting a plus-one bump to a 96 overall.
No surprises there—Curry is averaging 35 points and six assists per game in February. That includes a 57-point outburst on Feb. 6. The 32-year-old is balling and making a strong MVP case for himself as the 16-13 Dubs continue to impress.
Other notable changes included:
Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR (-1)
Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (-1)
Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (-1)
Ben Simmons: 88 OVR (+1)
Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)
Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (+1)
Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)
Chris Paul: 87 OVR (+2)
Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1)
De'Aaron Fox: 86 OVR (+1)
Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)
Ja Morant: 85 OVR (-1)
Gordon Hayward: 85 OVR (-1)
Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (-1)
Malcolm Brogdon: 85 OVR (-1)
Kemba Walker: 84 OVR (-1)
Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)
Andre Drummond: 83 OVR (-1)
Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (-1)
John Wall: 83 OVR (-1)
LaMelo Ball: 83 OVR (+2)
Williamson has been en fuego in his last five games—scoring at least 26 points in each, including three games over 30 points—while Ball has had a superb February (20.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.3 APG) and is the clear front-runner for Rookie of the Year at this point.
