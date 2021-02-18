    Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball Headline New NBA 2K21 Player Ratings

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    NBA 2K21 released a huge batch of ratings updates Thursday, highlighted by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry getting a plus-one bump to a 96 overall.

    No surprises there—Curry is averaging 35 points and six assists per game in February. That includes a 57-point outburst on Feb. 6. The 32-year-old is balling and making a strong MVP case for himself as the 16-13 Dubs continue to impress. 

    Other notable changes included:

    • Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR (-1)

    • Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (-1)

    • Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (-1)

    • Ben Simmons: 88 OVR (+1)

    • Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)

    • Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (+1)

    • Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

    • Chris Paul: 87 OVR (+2)

    • Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1)

    • De'Aaron Fox: 86 OVR (+1)

    • Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

    • Ja Morant: 85 OVR (-1)

    • Gordon Hayward: 85 OVR (-1)

    • Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (-1)

    • Malcolm Brogdon: 85 OVR (-1)

    • Kemba Walker: 84 OVR (-1)

    • Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)

    • Andre Drummond: 83 OVR (-1)

    • Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (-1)

    • John Wall: 83 OVR (-1)

    • LaMelo Ball: 83 OVR (+2)

    Williamson has been en fuego in his last five games—scoring at least 26 points in each, including three games over 30 points—while Ball has had a superb February (20.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.3 APG) and is the clear front-runner for Rookie of the Year at this point.

