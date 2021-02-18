    NFL's Pierre Desir Donates 10K Meals to Houston Amid Winter Storm, Power Outages

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021
    Alerted 4h ago in the B/R App

    New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (35) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    NFL cornerback Pierre Desir donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank to help people affected by the winter storm that left millions without power in Texas.

    Hadley Engelhard, Desir's agent, told ESPN's Jamison Hensley the free-agent corner doesn't have a direct connection to the Houston area but he felt "it was the right thing to do."

    There were nearly 500,000 Texans without power as of Thursday morning as the effects of the storm entered their fifth day, per CNN's Jason Hanna and Madeline Holcombe.

    The 30-year-old Haiti native moved with his family to the United States at a young age. He attended high school in Missouri and played college football in both Missouri and Kansas.

    Desir has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens since being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

    Desir signed with the Ravens for the remainder of 2020 after being waived by the Jets in November, splitting time between the active roster and the practice squad.

    He's a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is based on a player's charitable work in the community.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Desir has made 73 regular-season appearances across seven NFL seasons.

    Related

      Eagles Trade Wentz to Colts

      Philly sends Carson Wentz to Indy for only a 2021 third-rd draft pick and conditional 2022 second-rd pick (Schefter)

      Eagles Trade Wentz to Colts
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Trade Wentz to Colts

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Trade Winners and Losers

      @SOBO55 breaks down the biggest winners and losers from Wentz finally going to Indy 📲

      Wentz Trade Winners and Losers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Trade Winners and Losers

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Want QB Competition

      Philly intends to bring in competition for Jalen Hurts this offseason following the Wentz trade (Schefter)

      Eagles Want QB Competition
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Want QB Competition

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Maniac Welcomes Wentz to Indy

      Darius Leonard ‘can’t wait to see what the future holds’ with his new QB

      Maniac Welcomes Wentz to Indy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Maniac Welcomes Wentz to Indy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report