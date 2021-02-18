NFL's Pierre Desir Donates 10K Meals to Houston Amid Winter Storm, Power Outages

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

NFL cornerback Pierre Desir donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank to help people affected by the winter storm that left millions without power in Texas.

Hadley Engelhard, Desir's agent, told ESPN's Jamison Hensley the free-agent corner doesn't have a direct connection to the Houston area but he felt "it was the right thing to do."

There were nearly 500,000 Texans without power as of Thursday morning as the effects of the storm entered their fifth day, per CNN's Jason Hanna and Madeline Holcombe.

The 30-year-old Haiti native moved with his family to the United States at a young age. He attended high school in Missouri and played college football in both Missouri and Kansas.

Desir has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens since being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

Desir signed with the Ravens for the remainder of 2020 after being waived by the Jets in November, splitting time between the active roster and the practice squad.

He's a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is based on a player's charitable work in the community.

Desir has made 73 regular-season appearances across seven NFL seasons.