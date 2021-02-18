    Serena Williams on Future: 'If I Ever Say Farewell, I Wouldn't Tell Anyone'

    Japan's Naomi Osaka, left, is congratulated by United States' Serena Williams after winning their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
    Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

    Serena Williams was not ready to say her career was winding down following Wednesday's 6-3, 6-4, loss to Naomi Osaka in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals.

    The legendary 23-time Grand Slam champion was asked if she was saying goodbye as she exited Rod Laver Arena and said, "I don't know. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone."

    Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times described the scene:

    Regardless of this loss, there is no questioning Serena's status as an all-time great.

    She is one Grand Slam title away from Margaret Court's record of 24 and has seven Australian Open championships, seven Wimbledon championships, six U.S. Open championships and three French Open championships on her illustrious resume.

    Much of the ESPN broadcast discussed how Osaka idolized Williams growing up, which underscores the latter's longevity and dominance. She is still reaching the semifinals of majors and playing against much younger players who remember watching her as children.

    Osaka was the better player Wednesday and didn't look back after an early rally to prevent Williams from seizing a 3-0 lead in the opening set with a break point.

    The 23-year-old won five straight games after losing the first two on her way to a first-set victory and then notched a break and service win to close out the second set after it was tied at four games apiece.

    Osaka is the rare player who can match Williams' power and control rallies, and she did it throughout Wednesday's match to improve to 3-1 in head-to-head meetings with the legend. Two of those three victories came under Grand Slam pressure, as she also defeated Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final.

