10 College Football Teams That Are 1 Piece Away from Making the CFB Playoff

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

When you look across the landscape of college football in 2021, there are several teams that stand on the brink of greatness.

The sport needs programs to bust up the monotony of the same ol' teams at the top, and there is a group of squads that are just a piece away from making it to the College Football Playoff.

Most are missing a player at a vital spot. If somebody could emerge and be a difference-maker, it would cause a ripple effect and take the teams from very good to great. Others must address a position group. For a couple of the representatives here, the one piece needed isn't tangible.

This list excludes teams that participated in last year's playoff because Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame should be considered favorites to get back there until somebody knocks them off.

These are the best options that could.

Whether the coaches of these teams can do what's necessary to take the leap forward remains to be seen, but fitting in this one puzzle piece would go a long way toward accomplishing that.