No. 1 Seed Ash Barty Upset by Karolina Muchova in 2021 Australian Open

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

After a 6-1 win in the opening set, top-seeded Ash Barty was eliminated from the Australian Open as No. 25 seed Karolina Muchova came back in stunning fashion to move on.

Muchova won the next two sets, 6-3, 6-2, to upend Barty and earn her first Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

Barty was nearing the opportunity to become the first Australian woman to win at the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil's 1978 title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.