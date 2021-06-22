Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits Early vs. Braves with Hip Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic after missing the first 16 games of the campaign with a left calf muscle tear. He cited a "collective family decision" for the basis of bypassing the season.

"There are too many uncertainties, too many unknowns right now to go out there," he told reporters last year. "This is not something that I wanted. This is a collective decision from my family, for our best interests because I'm such a competitor. It was incredibly hard to finally come up with this decision."

In 2019, he combined to go 10-13 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 184.1 innings between the Toronto Blue Jays and Mets.

The 2019 All-Star and 2017 Gold Glove winner was expected to pair with Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard to give the Mets a nasty starting pitching rotation last season. But Stroman skipped the year, and Syndergaard missed it because of Tommy John surgery.

Stroman's return to the rotation has been an effective one this year, as he entered Tuesday's game with a 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 14 starts.