Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday Champions League Round-of-16 Leg 1 Results

Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday Champions League Round-of-16 Leg 1 ResultsFebruary 16, 2021
The Champions League returned on Tuesday with the round of 16, and two fantastic matchups featured during knockout play.
When the final whistles blew, PSG earned a dominant 4-1 away win over Barcelona—led by a Kylian Mbappe hat trick—while Liverpool got back on track vs. Leipzig with a 2-0 win.
Below, we'll break down the winners and losers from Tuesday's action.
Winner: Kylian Mbappe
How good is this guy?
Mbappe torched Barcelona, scoring three goals and coming close to a fourth. Absolute class.
He's on a different level.
Getting to see Lionel Messi, the GOAT, face off against a player like Mbappe—who has all the makings of a becoming a legend himself—is always a treat. On Tuesday, Mbappe got the better of his attacking counterpart.
Picking up four away goals and a win is one heck of an evening for PSG as they took a crucial first step toward advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals. They have Mbappe to thank for the scoring onslaught.
Loser: Sergino Dest and Barcelona's Back Line
While PSG's attackers flourished, Barcelona's defense suffered. So poor was 20-year-old American Sergino Dest that he was subbed out in the second half.
Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta
On Dest.. brutal is harsh. But it wasn't good. Barca is just getting steamrolled in its own backyard. The frustrating thing for Dest is that getting forward is his best attribute but he doesn't seem to be able to do it enough in big games for Barca https://t.co/Gnda1lLgs6
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Sergino Dest leaves in the 70th minute. Promising 1st half, but 2nd half Dest became overwhelmed as PSG's midfield dominance led to steady diet of looks for Mbappe, who ran Dest ragged. Dest not great, but Barcelona's midfield getting owned & rusty Pique as much to blame today
Granted, the rest of the back line wasn't much better, and the midfield didn't exactly help the stressed defense. There isn't room for cracks in the foundation against the elite attackers PSG possesses, and Barca paid the price for those weaknesses.
If Barcelona has any chance to recover in this matchup, it will have to start at the back.
Winner: Liverpool's Return to Form
The Reds have been dreadful in the Premier League of late, dropping three straight games. But they appeared to get their mojo back on Tuesday.
They can thank Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for that:
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC
FT: Leipzig 0 #LFC 2: Big morale-boosting win for Klopp's side. Really impressive European performance. Better team throughout, pressed well as a unit and punished some awful mistakes thanks to clinical finishes from Salah and Mane. Now reproduce that in the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool weren't exactly world-beaters against Leipzig, and both of their goals were the result of huge gaffes from their opponents (more on that below). But sometimes, you just need to get a win to turn things around, no matter how it comes. And Liverpool kept the clean sheet too. For a team that has been struggling, it was a much-needed result.
Loser: Leipzig's Defense
You've already seen the goals above. You know how hard to watch they are for Leipzig supporters.
Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta
Leipzig's defending is letting them down big time today. Conceding tons of space. As for Tyler Adams, he's not at fault but I think he'd be at least helping on defensive side more if he was based in the middle. Few cover as much ground as him, playing out wide limits that.
What will really stick in their craw is that this was a winnable game. Even a draw would have sufficed. Now they have to travel to Anfield, down two away goals, and find a way to erase a significant deficit against one of Europe's most dangerous clubs.
A tough evening for the Bundesliga side.
Mbappe, PSG Dominate Barca in 1st Leg
Hat-trick hero Mbappe gives PSG a stunning 4-1 away win