Report: Trevor Lawrence's Surgery on Shoulder Injury 'Went Great' After Pro Day

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence's labrum surgery reportedly "went great," a source told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, after the Clemson quarterback and expected No. 1 overall pick held his pro day on Friday.

Per that report, doctors expect Lawrence to be "100 percent for training camp."

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Lawrence was having his surgery with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and would have a recovery time of 5-6 months.

By all indications, Lawrence will be the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer even told the NFL Network's Jane Slater that he suggested the young quarterback hold his own pro day a month earlier than the Clemson pro day to give him more time to recovery from his surgery:

"I [told] him there are three choices. No. 1, you can wait until the March 11 pro day, but now your [recover] is getting near August, because it's a five to six month injury. The second [choice], you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, he could've said 'I'm not doing it,' him and his agent. Or the third [choice], I said 'Why don't you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit? ... And he said 'Let's go.' That was it. Next thing I know, we're here at a Pro Day that they put together [quickly]. That's a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability."

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Lawrence's pro day performance was "crisp" and that he "threw some beautiful deep balls." Overall, the young quarterback "did everything he had to do to maintain his status as the top prospect in this draft."

In the same report, Bucky Brooks added that Lawrence was a "rare player" with "tremendous arm talent" that projects to be "Justin Herbert-plus" in the NFL but is "an even more dynamic playmaker." Or as Jeremiah added, he's "Deshaun Watson in Herbert's body."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"You hear everyone talk about generational talent," an evaluator told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "Well, the only one I've studied who's like him is Andrew Luck. Between those two, I'd rank Andrew slightly ahead of Trevor. But it’s close."

The Jaguars will likely do their due diligence on other potential quarterback selections like BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. But it would be a major shock if Lawrence wasn't the selection.