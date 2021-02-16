    Allen Robinson Rumors: Bears Haven't Talked Contract with WR Since September

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021
    Alerted 56s ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in action in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)
    David Berding/Associated Press

    There has reportedly been little communication between the Chicago Bears and receiver Allen Robinson ahead of free agency.

    According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Robinson's side hasn't spoken to the Bears about a contract extension since September. Pelissero noted Chicago could still use the franchise tag on the 27-year-old, either to keep him on the roster or trade him.

    Robinson voiced his displeasure in September regarding contract talks, reportedly feeling he wasn't offered fair market value, per Pelissero.

    Even his teammates pushed for the team to extend the wideout.

    The negative feelings apparently remained throughout the season, with Robinson questioning the team's plans after the playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

    "I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days," he said in January.

    Robinson certainly proved himself on the field, setting a career high with 102 catches in 2020 to go with 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was by far the most reliable option on an inconsistent Bears passing attack, almost doubling Darnell Mooney's 631 yards that ranked second on the team.

    It would be difficult for Chicago to replace this production, but the one-time Pro Bowler could be a difference-maker for a new team in 2021.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mocking the Mocks: Would you be good with a wide out at 20 for the Bears?

      Mocking the Mocks: Would you be good with a wide out at 20 for the Bears?
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Mocking the Mocks: Would you be good with a wide out at 20 for the Bears?

      Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
      via Windy City Gridiron

      Where Might Zach Ertz Land Next?

      With Carson Wentz' seemingly inevitable departure, some around the league expect Eagles to also explore trade options for TE Zach Ertz

      Where Might Zach Ertz Land Next?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Where Might Zach Ertz Land Next?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Offensive line help is on the way in this Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft

      Offensive line help is on the way in this Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Offensive line help is on the way in this Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft

      Bryan Perez
      via Bears Wire

      Panthers Cutting Kawann Short

      Carolina is releasing two-time Pro Bowl DT (Schefter)

      Panthers Cutting Kawann Short
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Panthers Cutting Kawann Short

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report