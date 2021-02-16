Allen Robinson Rumors: Bears Haven't Talked Contract with WR Since September

David Berding/Associated Press

There has reportedly been little communication between the Chicago Bears and receiver Allen Robinson ahead of free agency.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Robinson's side hasn't spoken to the Bears about a contract extension since September. Pelissero noted Chicago could still use the franchise tag on the 27-year-old, either to keep him on the roster or trade him.

Robinson voiced his displeasure in September regarding contract talks, reportedly feeling he wasn't offered fair market value, per Pelissero.

Even his teammates pushed for the team to extend the wideout.

The negative feelings apparently remained throughout the season, with Robinson questioning the team's plans after the playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days," he said in January.

Robinson certainly proved himself on the field, setting a career high with 102 catches in 2020 to go with 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was by far the most reliable option on an inconsistent Bears passing attack, almost doubling Darnell Mooney's 631 yards that ranked second on the team.

It would be difficult for Chicago to replace this production, but the one-time Pro Bowler could be a difference-maker for a new team in 2021.