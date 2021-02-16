Novak Djokovic Defeats Alexander Zverev to Advance to 2021 Australian Open Semis

Novak Djokovic Defeats Alexander Zverev to Advance to 2021 Australian Open SemisFebruary 16, 2021
Andy Brownbill/Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic survived a tough challenge from No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, winning 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6) to advance to the semis in Melbourne.
With the win, Djoker has now reached nine Aussie Open semifinals during his career, and he has made it to the semis or better three straight years at Melbourne Park.
By virtue of his victory over Zverev, Djokovic will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals, giving Nole a clear path to the final and perhaps his ninth career Aussie Open title.
